Students of Kwasikrom D/A JHS cry for new classroom blocks, textbooks

The state of the classroom block

Correspondence from Western Region:

Students of Kwasikrom D/A Junior High School at Aiyinasi North in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region have appealed to government to provide them with textbooks and facilities.



Kwasikrom D/A Junior High School (JHS) since its establishment in 1975 has not benefitted from educational infrastructure from the government.



The classroom block was constructed by the Chiefs and folks of Kwasikrom farming community.



A visit to the school by the GhanaWeb's Western Regional Correspondent Daniel Kaku witnessed that the school building was in a deplorable state.



According to authorities, it has been affecting the academic performance of the school. Also, the school does not have teachers' quarters and an ICT laboratory.



Nicholas Asiedu, a final year student of expressed his displeasure over the situation.

He admitted that the classroom block and other necessary educational facilities were affecting their education as compared to students in the cities.



"This school has been here for a long time but our building and other facilities here are not helping us in our learning", he said.



He disclosed that government officials like the District Chief Executive (DCE) and the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area have been coming to the area but nothing has been done about the situation.



Nicholas Asiedu emphasized that teachers have been refusing to stay for long in the school to teach due to the bad nature of the classroom and lack of accommodation facilities.



"Teachers quarters is a big problem and teachers posted here don't stay for long. We do not have enough teachers here to teach us, we only five teachers here and when it is about to rain we have to stop learning and go home which is not helpful," he lamented.



He also stated that the school does not have textbooks for academic purposes and therefore took the opportunity to appeal to the government to come to their aid as soon as possible.

"Our education is deficient and we don't have textbooks and other things to help us learn well. Our school building is also not good so what we are telling government to come and help us and save us from this temptation and give us something because if you look at this place we don't have an office that we can do anything in it so we are telling the government to come and help us."



GhanaWeb's Western Regional Correspondent also observed how some students who stay in the nearby villages suffer to cross a river before coming to school.



Nicholas Asiedu who has been swimming the river to the school appealed to the District Assembly and the Member of Parliament to come to their aid to construct a bridge over the river.



He said, "We are suffering from always crossing the stream. When we are coming from our village, we cross a stream to this school, we don't have anything to use to cross the river. So we are appealing to government to help us."



