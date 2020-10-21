Studies show the position of the ballot matters - Political analyst

Dr Kobby Mensah, Political marketing strategist and Senior Lecturer, UGBS

Political marketing strategist and Senior Lecturer at the University of Ghana Business School, Dr Kobby Mensah, has said that the position of flagbearers on ballot papers play a role on how Ghanaians will vote.

According to Dr Kobby Mensah, being on top makes it easier for voters to decide easily rather than the middle as voters tend to play with their ballot in between.



Speaking on JoyNews, “Studies show the position of the ballot matters. When you are in the middle of the pack, there is a tendency that people could play their ballot in between.”



“Being at the top of the pack helps because it is at the eye level. Among floaters or middle ground voters, top or bottom of the pack is a preferred choice,” he added.

The Electoral Commission of Ghana led by Jean Mensa has officially conducted the balloting process for qualified presidential aspirants and political parties for the upcoming December 7, 2020.



The New Patriotic Party's (NPP) candidate, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will be on top of the ballot paper in the December 7 election.