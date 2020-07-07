Regional News

Suamang-Dadieso DCE worried over high electricity tariffs

The District Chief Executive (DCE) of Suamang-Dadieso, Christian Baah, has confirmed that some individuals within his district are paying higher bills for electricity than expected.

He made this revelation after holding a brief meeting with some concerned citizens, officials of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and other stakeholders.



The meeting was necessary to prevent a planned demonstration by some concerned citizens of Suamang-Dadieso after complaints were made to his office.



According to the DCE, officials of the ECG admitted that it is possible some people are paying huge bills, and asked affected persons to come to their office to have their issues addressed.



“The ECG officials blamed the huge bills on a defect in their computing system”, he stated.

Mr. Baah admitted that it is not within his authority to reduce utility bills. The duty lies with ECG to determine how much power a person has used and the accompanying price. However, he pleaded with ECG to quickly rectify the challenges in computing bills on their system to avoid further problems.



He also expressed dissatisfaction that individuals with high bills have to troop to the offices of ECG to rectify errors in their bills. “What would be the fate of those who are unable to report to the offices of ECG?”, he questioned.



The Suamang-Dadieso DCE concluded that the president’s initiative to waive off some of the utility bills of Ghanaians has reduced the bills of people and charged the ECG to be up and doing.

