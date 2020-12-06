Suame Independent PC donates to the Police

Source: Abdul Basit Yakub Ouedraogo, Contributor

The Suame Independent Parliamentary Candidate George Prempeh has donated two motorbikes and an undisclosed amount to the Ghana Police Service Suame branch in Kumasi.

Over the years, Ghanaians have experienced insecurity during the election, this gesture is the reason for supporting the security services to ensure peace and transparency during elections.



Addressing the media, George Prempeh said there is a need to support the Ghana police service to protect our lives before and after the election.



“The government of Ghana can't do it alone, supporting the government is more of supporting ourselves”, he said.



Mr Prempeh believes the Security Agencies are contributing hard in the nation, he, however, called upon individuals to assist the police any time they had the opportunity.

He advised Ghanaians to desist from violent acts during the election because the police and all security services will be doing their all means to protect all citizens and anyone who attempts to cause chaos will be dealt with.



On behalf of the Suame District Police Commander DSP Mr Isaac Kwafo the crime officer, thanked George Prempeh to continue with his good work.



Police need support from any of you to be able to work hard to prevent criminality in the constituency, he added.

