Sue me and let's meet in court and stop intimidating the media - Sammy Gyamfi dares NPP

Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress has challenged the New Patriotic Party and President Akufo-Addo to sue him if they believe his allegations against them with respect to the $40,000 bribery scandal are untrue.

Sammy Gyamfi remains firm in his belief that the supposed donation made to Nana Akufo-Addo by the wife of the Executive Director of the Urban Roads is a bribe and not a mere donation as the NPP purports.



Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Sammy Gyamfi insisted that thorough checks and evidence gathered by the NDC point to the fact that the video was indeed shot in 2017 and not 2016.



He accused the government of intimidating media houses and dared them to take him to court if his claims are without merit.



Listing a number of corruption scandals which have hit the government, Sammy Gyamfi challenged the NPP and some of its leading figures to sue him for defamation and desist from threatening media houses with lawsuits.



“If all these things were lies Sammy Gyamfi would have been sued by now. Sammy Gyamfi would have been found liable of defamation by now. I started saying these things years ago, why haven’t they sued me or any NDC person? Because it is the truth. They are afraid. Why do they always go to the media organizations and not me? I’m daring them, if it’s not true they should sue me and let’s meet in court”.



Sammy Gyamfi justified why the NDC has been hitting on what the party considers to be corruption in the Akufo-Addo led administration.

He explained that it is a duty of the party to protect the public purse so that if they win power, they will have enough resources to implement their policies.



“You can have the best plans and policies in the world but you need money to execute those ideas and policies. So, if you don’t safeguard the public purse and allow few people to steal the money, no matter the ideas and policies, they will remain ideas, you cannot implement them. That is why we are discussing corruption because it is at the height of the development of this country. It is the bane of the development of Ghana”.



As far as Sammy Gyamfi is concerned, no one embodies corruption in this country than President Akufo-Addo.



“What we are saying is that President Akufo-Addo does not have the interest of this country at heart. He is very corrupt and is the chief clearing agent of corrupt officials. He is the embodiment of corruption”.



