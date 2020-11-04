Suhum Church of Pentecost donates to the National Commission for Civic Education

APS Ekuban presenting the donation

Source: Samuel Danso, Contributor

The Church of Pentecost, Suhum Area has donated an amount of GH¢ 4,900.00 to the Suhum Municipal Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE).

Presenting the cheque on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at the Area Office, Apostle Anthony Eghan Kwesi Ekuban, Suhum Area Head indicated that the gesture was part of the church’s social responsibility in augmenting Government’s effort towards the education on the promotion of peace in the upcoming election.



Receiving the donation on behalf of the Commission, Mrs. Comfort Asabea, the Suhum Municipal Director of NCCE thanked the Church of Pentecost for the benevolence. Mrs. Asabea expounded that the gesture would help the Commission to sensitize and encourage citizens to exercise their civic responsibilities and to exhibit franchise in the forthcoming general elections. “The Commission is very grateful to The Church of Pentecost who has passionately resourced us in educating citizens on the need for a peaceful election.” She said.

The Suhum Area of The Church of Pentecost on Sunday, October 25, 2020 launched the ‘Agents of Peace’ campaign ahead of the upcoming general elections scheduled December 7, 2020. The campaign launch was inspired by the Vision 2023 agenda of the church, which has as its overarching theme, “Possessing the Nations: Transforming every Sphere of Society with Values and Principles of the Kingdom of God.”

Source: Samuel Danso, Contributor