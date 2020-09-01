Regional News

Suhum NPP gets campaign team for election 2020

The team members were sworn into office by the party’s Regional First Vice Chairman, Alhaji Bodinga

The Suhum Constituency of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Eastern Region has inaugurated its campaign team for the 2020 Parliamentary and Presidential elections.

The team comprising of 50 members was sworn into office by the party’s Regional First Vice Chairman, Alhaji Umaru Bodinga at a short ceremony held at the Municipal Assembly hall which was graced by the Constituency executives, Patrons, Council of Elders and volunteers groups.



The Parliamentary Candidate, also Co-Chairman of the Campaign Team, Kwadwo Asante, in his address expressed readiness to sacrifice his resources and time together with the people to protect the party's good legacy in the area.



Mr Asante implored members of the campaign team to create awareness about the 'good works' done by the current government which according to him, deserves another term.



"We are going to join forces together to work assiduously in other to ensure a resounding victory for NPP in general and Suhum in particular. I will collaborate with each one of you in a respectful manner for I have always held the view that all men are created that we are all endowed with certain attributes which make us unique and I look forward to us honour all these qualities we each possess in order for us to retain power in Suhum and Ghana at large" he said.

He also called on the people to come together and fight for a common goal as he strongly believes victory lies in collective effort.



He, therefore, entreated the people to do away with all forms of bad habits that will destroy their chances of being re-elected into office.



The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Margaret Darko Dankwa on her hand called for unity among party members and also the need to prioritize the progress of the party.



According to her, the December general elections will be a tough one but she is optimistic about the party's victory.

Source: Alhaji Daniel Bampoe, Contributor

