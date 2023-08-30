SuperDelegatesVote: 'Addai-Nimoh is the biggest surprise' - Kwesi Pratt

Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr. says the aspirant among the NPP presidential candidates whose election into the top league of the party surprises him most is Francis Addai-Nimoh.

The New Patriotic Party held a Special Delegates Conference on Saturday, August 26 to select five out of the ten candidates vying for the party's flagbearer position.



At the end of the election, four candidates safely secured their place to compete in the NPP November 4 primary but the party couldn't settle on the fifth candidate as Mr. Francis Addai-Nimoh and former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko both polled 9 votes.



In view of this, the NPP Election Committee has declared a run-off on Saturday, September 2 for the special delegates to decide who among the two will make the top five.



Analyzing the performances of the candidates, Mr. Pratt stated that for him, "Addai-Nimoh is the biggest surprise in this thing".

He explained that Mr. Addai-Nimoh's performance is surprising because he was least expected to make the list, adding there was little or no confidence in the latter to gain any votes that could make him a contender, thus he attaining 9 votes to be in the run-off is remarkable.



Mr. Pratt gave these submissions on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show.



