SuperDelegatesVote: Bawumia has a 'national appeal' - Dr. Asah Asante commends Veep

Dr. Kwame Asah Asante, a senior Political Science lecturer at the University of Ghana, has commended Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on his overwhelming victory in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Super Delegates Conference on Saturday, August 26.

Vice President Bawumia took the lead by polling 629 votes representing 68.15% of the valid votes cast and his contenders, Kennedy Agyapong and Alan Cash shared the second and third positions by polling 132 and 95 votes respectively.



Dr. Owusu Afriyie-Akoto came fourth with 36 votes whereas Thomas Addai Nimoh and Boakye Agyarko both got 9 votes.



Speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" show, Dr. Asah Asante was amazed at the huge votes Dr. Bawumia got from the Ashanti Region, Volta and other Regions that many people believed the margin of votes for him would be slim.

Assessing Dr. Bawumia's votes, he concluded that the Vice President "has a national appeal" and, to him, this characteristic will help the Veep in the NPP November 4th election to elect their flagbearer.



Watch video below:



