Support security to deal with secessionist group – UN Eminent Peace Ambassador

File photo

The United Nations Eminent Peace Ambassador in Ghana, Bishop Dr Sam Owusu, has asked all Ghanaians irrespective of their political background to support the security in dealing with the Western Togolanders who are fomenting troubles in the Volta region.

He described this situation in a statement as highly dangerous and one that requires the support of the entire country in dealing with it.



“This is an intelligent high-level risky situation that we are dealing with and so we have to be cautious in dealing with.



“I have heard some politicians taking political capital out of it but this should not be the case. We need to take out politics from it and support the security as they tackle this menace,” portions of the statement said.



Meanwhile 3news.com has gathered that a group of assailants suspected to be members of separatist group Western Togoland Restoration Front went on rampage around midnight Monday at the STC Yard in Ho.



Numbering about 10, these armed men beat up a driver and attacked about four buses, setting one ablaze.

A Ho-based journalist, Richard Asiedu, told Alfred Ocansey on 3FM’s Sunrise on Tuesday that the group marched to the Yard from nowhere to stage their attack.



The military have since taken over the bus station, he said.



This comes barely four days after members of secessionist group Western Togoland Restoration Front mounted roadblocks in the Volta Region and attacked some sensitive state installations in a bid to declare independence.



Their activities were, however, quelled with 35 of them arrested and airlifted to Accra.



Thirty-one of them have been remanded.

The group attacked police stations in Aveyime and Mepe and made away with weapons from the armoury.



Minister of Information Kojo Oppong Nkrumah had hinted on TV3‘s New Day on Monday that there are outstanding threats from this group.



