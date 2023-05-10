0
Menu
News

Support teenage mothers to care for their children

Young Mothersfile File photo

Wed, 10 May 2023 Source: GNA

Samuel Atuahene Antwi, Nutritionist at the Tema Metropolitan Health Directorate, has called for the end of teenage pregnancy stigmatization and support them in understanding and caring for their child.

According to Samuel Antwi, inadequate parental care was one of the major problems in child healthcare, especially among teenage mothers.

He explained that teenage mothers were usually stigmatized and unsupported, therefore neglecting them to care for their children all by themselves.

He gave the advice during a health promotion dialogue, “Your Health! Our Collective Responsibility,” a Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Office initiative aimed at promoting health-related communication and providing a platform for health information dissemination in order to influence personal health choices through improved health literacy.

“Sometimes the pressure they receive from their peers and community discourages them from attending to their babies,” he added.

Samuel Antwi said that some health facilities, such as the Tema General Hospital, have designated days for teenage mothers to access the maternity center.

“We have adolescents in Ante Natal Care, so, if all pregnant women are supposed to come on Monday, the adolescent mother would come on a different day just so it would be only their peers,” she added.

He added that, sometimes, the adolescent health coordinators help them disguise themselves to prevent them from being stigmatized or criticized by society.

Source: GNA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
80-year-old former education minister Dominic Fobih grabs 9th wife
80-year-old former education minister Dominic Fobih grabs 9th wife
Police bust two new suspects in 2019 murder of GPHA manager
The 'fight' between Zanetor Rawlings and Meredith Naakai Lamptey-Addy
Akufo-Addo, Kufuor attend Otumfuo's 73rd birthday bash in London
Help me resolve Bawku crisis as you did in Dagbon - Akufo-Addo 'begs' Otumfuo
Watch Otumfuo, Lady Julia on the dance floor at birthday bash in London
Watch Otumfuo, Lady Julia on the dance floor at birthday bash in London
National Cathedral: Ablakwa explains why he kicked ‘court papers’
Use of Asanteman flag on coronation flyer draws Twitter chatter
Related Articles: