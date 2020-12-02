Supporters of NPP and NDC in Avenor undertake peace walk

Ghana goes to the polls on December 7

Alfred Asiedu Adjei, the Presiding Member of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly, has advised supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to avoid actions that may trigger violence during December 7 elections.

He asked them to desist from accusations, counter-accusations, and insults, which were factors that created misunderstanding and chaos.



Mr Adjei who is the Assemblyman for Avenor in Accra gave the advice when the youth and the elderly of both parties in the area participated in a peace walk dubbed: “Walk a Mile for Peace” aimed at building brotherly love among them.

He asked the youth not to allow themselves to be used by unscrupulous politicians to achieve their parochial ambitions, saying; “The December 7 election is not a do and die affairs so be on your guard against trouble makers.”



Mr Adjei urged Ghanaians to allow peace to prevail during the election for Ghana to maintain its image as a beacon of democracy.