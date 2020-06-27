xxxxxxxxxxx

Supreme Court defeat an indication of NDC’s victory in 2020 election – Pelpuo

Member of Parliament(MP) for Wa Central, Dr Rashid Hassan Pelpuo believes that losing the case at the Supreme Court against the Electoral Commission is a sign of victory for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2020 elections.

The National Democratic Congress (ND) lost its case against the Electoral Commission at the Supreme Court of Ghana when it ruled that the Electoral Commission is at liberty to go ahead with the compilation of the new voters’ register.



The Supreme Court also ruled that the EC will accept just the Ghana Card and Passport as forms of identification for the registration process.



But reacting to this development the Member of Parliament(MP)t for Wa Central, Rashid Hassan Pelpuo in a tweet said losing the Supreme Court case is an indication for NDC’s victory in 2020.

According to him, the NDC is going in for the rescue mission so whether the Electoral Commission compiles a new register or not, the NDC will come to rescue Ghanaians from a failed government.



“Victory to NDC in disguise. It inspired this red hot inspiring and energizing speech. We’re going in for the rescue mission, New Register or not… Go take your Ecowas card and get your voter ID.. Eye Zu!” His tweet read.





Playback of John Mahama speaks on supreme court ruling https://t.co/08ZoJhwbzK — John Dramani Mahama (@JDMahama) June 25, 2020

Source: mynewsgh.com

