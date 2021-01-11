Supreme Court justice who tried to bribe NDC MP is a ‘very top’ judge – Edward Bawa

Member of Parliament for Bongo Constituency, Edward Bawa

Member of Parliament for Bongo Constituency, Edward Abambire Bawa, has given further details about the Supreme Court judge who allegedly attempted albeit unsuccessfully to unduly influence an NDC Member of Parliament to vote for Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye in the Speaker of Parliament elections.

Muntaka Mohammed, the NDC Chief Whip made a startling revelation on Sunday, January 10, 2021, claiming that a judge enticed an NDC MP with incentives to have her flipped to the NPP side.



“So shamefully, a Supreme Court Judge calls a colleague lady, telling her what they will give her. She has children, they will help her take care of her children. She can take fuel from a filling station for the four years,” Muntaka alleged.



Adding further details to the speculations by Muntaka, the Bongo lawmaker disclosed that the said judge is not just mere member of the Supreme Court.



According to him, the account by Muntaka does not represent the full story as the judge in question is a prominent and highly-rated member of the bench.



“To say a Supreme Court Judge attempted bribing a female NDC MP to vote for Prof Mike Oquaye does not tell the full story. It was a very very very top Supreme Court Judge”.

Allegations of bribery playing a role in the election of the Speaker for the 8th Parliament under the fourth republic have been rife with both parties accusing each other of either attempting or influencing some of their members.



Before Muntaka’s yet-to-be proven allegations, Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu of the NPP had said that some of his members were bribed.



“I heard rumours that the NDC was trying to bribe some of our members to vote against Speaker Oquaye, so I quickly called those whose names were mentioned to speak with them. Others too had some unresolved issues with him and had said they would not vote for him. I met all those members in the hotel and spoke at length with them to rescind their decision, but it practically fell on deaf ears.”



