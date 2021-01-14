Supreme Court to hear motion for leave to amend John Mahama's election petition

The Supreme Court of Ghana

The Supreme Court will on Thursday, January 14, hear a motion of former President John Dramani Mahama, praying for leave to amend the election petition he filed challenging validity of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, as the winner of the December Presidential Election.

The Former President is praying the Court to correct an error or a “mistake” in the election petition.



The mistake, as stated in the motion was in relief (f) of the election petition.



The election petition, filed on December 30, last year, stated the first respondent (1st) as the Electoral Commission (EC), with the second respondent (2nd) as being President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

However, relief (f) prays the Court to order a rerun between Mr Mahama and the first respondent, which, as stated in the petition, turned out to be the EC.



Relief (f) is seeking “an order of mandatory injunction directing the first respondent to proceed to conduct a second election with petitioner and first respondent as the candidates as required under Articles 63(4) and (5) of the 1992 Constitution.”