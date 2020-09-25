Surrender and stay away from Western Togoland within 24-hours – Ghana Police, military warned

The group warned the Military and Police to leave behind their weapons

Masterminds of the Western Togoland independence have issued a warning to the Ghana Police Service and the military to stay indoors till further notice or surrender peacefully to the Western Togoland Security forces.

This is coming after the people behind the Western Togoland agenda succeeded in blocking major roads leading to the Volta region-Kpong, Juapong and Sogakope-burning vehicle tyres and demonstrating for its independence this morning.



The statement pointed out that the restoration to Western Togoland statehood, under the leadership of Togbe Yesu Kwabla Edudzi I, is being consolidated.



As such Togbe Yesu is the Chairman of Western Togoland Restoration Front (WTRF), the political wing of the Western Togoland independence struggle.



“Roadblocks to assert its sovereignty are all over the Southern sector. Vehicular and passenger movements have come to a standstill”, the statement sighted by MyNewsGh.com which did not have a signatory said.



It continued saying “for how long? Until Ghana agrees to come to the negotiation table, with expected UNO facilitation. All political activities within the new State are banned with immediate effect”





The statement also emphasised that certain radio stations are temporarily designated Western Togoland (WTL) state radios till further notice, and all media houses within WTL are to focus their programming predominantly on WTL issues until further notice.



“All Ghanaian security forces are ordered out of WTL within 24 hours and MUST NOT to take any weapons or ammunitions along with them.



“All detainees of Western Togoland independence struggle are ordered released immediately and all court proceedings relating to that are ordered terminated with immediate effect,” it added.



