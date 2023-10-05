Suspect who allegedly stabbed 15-year-old Ghanaian student in UK admits to charges in court

The late Elianee Andam

According to the most recent documents submitted to the court in the ongoing trial of the 17-year-old boy who allegedly stabbed a 15-year-old Ghanaian student and resident in Croydon, UK, he sent a message to a friend about a plot to harm either the deceased or his ex.

Text messages submitted to the court revealed that the suspect told a friend that he was going to meet with his ex-girlfriend to talk her out of leaving the relationship.



He had intended to send a flower but told the friend that he was going to hurt one of them because the ex-girlfriend and the deceased Elianee Andam had poured water on him and ridiculed him.



According to the most recent update reported by Sir Richie on Rainbow Radio 92.4 FM in the United Kingdom, the young man has admitted to the crime, and charges have been filed against him.



Sir Richie told Frontline host Daniel Dadson that while the prosecution read the charges, the suspect burst out laughing in front of the deceased’s parents and other bereaved relatives.



He stated that the suspect showed no remorse and that his actions surprised both the presiding judge and those present in the courtroom.

After stabbing Elianne and fleeing, he informed his friend that he had carried out his plan to harm either the ex-girlfriend or Elianne.



He said that some of his messages read, “Man Just Finished The Girl”; “Bare Feet Lurking,” and “She Kept Saying Sorry.”



He also told the host that after the charges were read to the suspect, who laughed, his lawyer said nothing in his defence.



Sir Richie also revealed that the suspect’s friend has been arrested and is assisting the police with their ongoing investigations.



The UK’s criminal court case has been adjourned until December 19, 2023, and it was revealed that the suspect is a Ugandan national.