Suspected armed robber burnt to ashes after failed attack in Karaga

The alleged armed robber was shot dead and burnt to ashes

A young man believed to be in his 20s has been shot dead by residents in the Karaga District of the Northern Region after a failed attempt to rob a Mobile Money vendor.

According to an eye witness, the incident took place between 7:25 pm and 7:30 pm on Thursday, December 17.



He said the armed robbers were six in number.



But in the attempt to Mohammed Muftawu, the Mobile Money vendor, an alarm was raised.

Five of them managed to escape.



One was gunned down and burnt to ashes by the vigilante residents.



Efforts to get the police has since yielded no positive results.