Suspected armed robber burnt to ashes after failed attack in Karaga

Fri, 18 Dec 2020 Source: 3 News
A young man believed to be in his 20s has been shot dead by residents in the Karaga District of the Northern Region after a failed attempt to rob a Mobile Money vendor.
According to an eye witness, the incident took place between 7:25 pm and 7:30 pm on Thursday, December 17.
He said the armed robbers were six in number.
But in the attempt to Mohammed Muftawu, the Mobile Money vendor, an alarm was raised.
Five of them managed to escape.
One was gunned down and burnt to ashes by the vigilante residents.
Efforts to get the police has since yielded no positive results.
Source: 3 News
Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
Related Articles:
- Kafaba: Chief questioned by police over 90-yr-old's lynching
- More formal education needed to break outmoded tradition – Senior Lecturer
- Man, 24, beaten to pulp by mob for allegedly stealing wee
- Man, 48, killed over stolen guinea fowl in Northern Region
- Video Flashback: Police outline step-by-step events leading to soldier's death
- Read all related articles