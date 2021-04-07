Suspected jujuman at center of Kasoa killing on the run as police launches manhunt for him

The police has launched a manhunt for the jujuman who is believed to be in the Volta region

A manhunt for the arrest of a suspected fetish priest (jujuman) allegedly behind the order to the two teenagers from Kasoa to kill a boy, over what is believed to be for money ritual purposes, has been launched by the Ghana Police Service.

According to a report on dailyguidenetwork.com, the spiritualist is said to be domiciled somewhere in the Volta region.



This follows the arraignment before court of two teenagers, Felix Nyarko aka Yaw Anane and Nicholas Kwame Kini, who allegedly killed a 10-year-old boy to supply the body parts to the jujuman.



The police are said to be on a hunt for the spiritualist to help in interrogation, as part of investigations.



After appearing in court yesterday, the two teenagers, were remanded by the Kasoa District Court presided over by Rosemond Vera Ocloo and charged with a conspiracy to commit murder and murder.



Pleas by the suspects were not taken by the court and the case is to be re-called on April 20, 2021.



News emerged over the weekend of how the two suspects lured the10-year old boy, Ishmael Mensah Abdallah, to an uncompleted building and allegedly murdered him for money rituals.

According to the prosecutor, the suspects, Felix Nyarko and Nicholas Kwame Kini aged 16 and 17 respectively, conspired and killed Ishmael at Coca Cola, near Lamptey Mills in Kasoa.



Further details from the prosecutor show that the first accused was attracted by the money-making prowess of a spiritualist through a commercial he saw on television.



The particulars of offence as contained in the charge sheet also indicated that the two accused persons agreed to act together to commit the murder.



Chief Inspector Ernest Agbo, the Prosecuting Officer said on the charge sheet that on the second count, the two accused persons were charged with murdering Ishmael Mensah Abdallah aged ten years and eleven months, using a club and cement block.



Detective Chief Inspector Japhet Agyeman, the investigator on the case said the accused persons both live at Kasoa and have since 2008 been close friends.