Suspend 2024 agenda and support Akufo-Addo – Opare Ansah to NPP

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The Member of Parliament for Suhum, Fredrick Opare Ansah, has admonished members of the New Patriotic Party who have ambitions to contest the 2024 presidential elections on the ticket of the party to put on hold such plans and support Akufo-Addo’s government.

In a write-up, Opare Ansah said it is imperative that people with presidential ambitions within the party focus their energies and resources in ensuring that the Akufo-Addo is able to deliver its mandate to the people of Ghana.



“To those aspiring to lead the party in 2024 and their agents, I daresay it’s too early in the day to be making such pronouncements publicly. Let us focus on supporting the president at this time, in giving off his best performance yet, as that performance may be a much bigger determinant of our fate in 2024 than who leads us into that election.



“Any overtures at this time must remain internal and possibly covert! Modern day media and social media tools look like easy paths but let us be cautious for these tools could be dangerous! I agree that the party must reform itself but that should start from our individual and collective actions. We should not repeat our past mistakes and expect a different outcome.”



Below is the full write-up by Opare Ansah



Hon. Opare-Ansah writes:

I wish to thank all Members, Supporters and Sympathizers of the New Patriotic Party for our resilience, fortitude and steadfastness in the face of the unexpected challenge by the NDC. We have survived one of the most challenging contests in our history and come out with the Presidency and near-parity control of Parliament! Even as we celebrate our victories let us be conciliatory in our approach, language and behavior.



As the president rightly pointed out to us, Ghanaians have voted to tell the two major political parties to learn to work together. It is important for us to lead this effort in the interest of our own political fortunes. We should NOT disappoint the people of Ghana in this endeavor. Let us turn this seeming threat into an excellent opportunity!



I wish to advise compatriots to desist from engaging in public discussions involving leveling of accusations and counter-accusations of who is responsible for the results of the 2020 General and Presidential elections.



Even as NEC sets up a committee to evaluate the issues arising out of the elections, I would like to urge the other levels of the party administration (CECs and RECs) to charge and resource the electoral affairs and research units (possibly bolstered with some committee or persons) to quickly look into the reasons which might have affected our fortunes locally and regionally in the just-ended polls. It is important to provide such avenues for Members, supporters and sympathizers of the party to channel their observations and concerns rather than resorting to the use of public platforms.



To those aspiring to lead the party in 2024 and their agents, I daresay it’s too early in the day to be making such pronouncements publicly. Let us focus on supporting the president at this time, in giving off his best performance yet, as that performance may be a much bigger determinant of our fate in 2024 than who leads us into that election. Any overtures at this time must remain internal and possibly covert! Modern-day media and social media tools look like easy paths but let us be cautious for these tools could be dangerous! I agree that the party must reform itself but that should start from our individual and collective actions. We should not repeat our past mistakes and expect a different outcome.

On behalf of my compatriots, I wish to thank the country for giving us another 4-year opportunity to continue in the service of the nation. The message contained in your vote is well understood and will certainly guide the Party in the next term of our administration. Let us all continue to encourage one another to preach and protect the peace that we have enjoyed under this 4th republic. That is the only sure way for sustainable development. Elections will come and go; we win some we lose some but Ghana must continue peacefully!



Once again thank you for your efforts, support and votes in the 2020 elections.



Frederick Opare-Ansah



MP, Suhum Constituency