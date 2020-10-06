Suspended NPP Regional Youth Organiser has been reinstated

Mr. John Bosco Luri Tia is NPP's Upper West Regional Youth Organizer

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Upper West Region has reinstated John Bosco Luri Tia as its Upper West Regional Youth Organizer a little over a month after his suspension.

The Upper West Regional Executive Committee of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) unanimously suspended the Regional Youth Organizer of the party, John Bosco Luri Tia following a petition filed by a member of the party against him.



The petitioner accused the youth organizer of engaging in divisive tendencies which he claims had created bad blood between some executives of the party in the region.



He further blamed the NPP regional youth scribe of absenting himself from the region, particularly anytime the President or his vice is visiting the region as well as refusing to deliver some bags of sugar that were given to him to be released to constituency youth organizers during the fasting season.

But the Regional Executive Committee upon the recommendations of the Disciplinary Committee for the Party has finally established that the allegations leveled against Mr. John Bosco Luri Tia were unfounded and not the reality.



The Committee has decided to reinstate him to the position of Regional Youth Organiser and he has been charged to develope a roadmap that will bring all youth organizers of the party in the region together for an effective campaign in the region.



Also, Mr. John Bosco Luri Tia is expected to work together with the Regional Youth Working Committee to ensure a united front to ensure the party has an effective campaign in 2020.