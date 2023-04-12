Sylvester Tetteh, Suhuyini clash over Bryan Acheampong's 'NPP will never hand over power to NDC' statement

Sylvester Matthew Tetteh has clashed with his colleague Member of Parliament for Tamale North, Alhassan Suhuyini, over the 'NPP will never hand over power to NDC' statement made by the Minister for Food and Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong.

Speaking during a panel discussion on Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana programme on Wednesday, monitored by GhanaWed, Sylvester Tetteh, the MP for Bortianor-Ngleshie Amanfro, said that the statement made by Bryan Acheampong is being deliberately taken out of context by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



According to him, Bryan Acheampong’s comments were in response to threats of violence by leading figures in the NDC, including former President John Dramani Mahama and the party’s National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah.



“What has Honourable Bryan said wrong? All his statements were conditional statements… and it is in direct response to statements of former President Mahama, former general secretary and now the national chairman of the NDC (Asiedu Nketiah).



“Former President Mahama says that the 2024 elections is a ‘do or die’ affair and that the NDC has a revolutionary trait more than any group of people of this country and nobody can match the NDC in unleashing mayhem on the people of this country.



“Asiedu Nketiah said they are going to sacrifice lives to get power… he said so during his inaugural speech,” he claimed.

The Bortianor-Ngleshie Amanfro MP added that the NDC should never think they will come to power through violence.



But Alhassan Suhuyini, the 2nd panellist on the programme, said that Sylvester Tetteh’s justification was totally unfounded.



He said that his colleague MP failed to appreciate the fact that Asiedu Nketiah and John Dramani Mahama also made their comments in a context.



“He (Sylvester Tetteh) has provided context for Bryan when we were all not there but he refuses to provide context for President Mahama. He (Mahama) was telling you (the government) to stop your violence,” he said.



The two men went at each other, accusing the other's party of robbing previous elections in the country.

Background:



Bryan Acheampong, after a walk dubbed “Walk to Build A Better Ghana” with a multitude of New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporters at Mpreaso-Kwahu in the Eastern Region on Saturday, April 8, 2023, stated that the ruling NPP will never hand over power to the opposition NDC in 2025.



He cautioned that the NPP will show the NDC that they have the “men” should they try to use threats and violence in the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.



“The NDC party will collapse. If the NDC dares to use threats, violence, and foolishness in the 2024 election, we will let them know we have the men. We will show them that we have the men.



“We have the men. It will never happen that we, the NPP, will stand on a platform to hand over power to the NDC. It will never happen! We will make sure NPP remain in government at all cost,” Acheampong, who is also the MP for Abetifi, said.

