T.B Joshua's lawyer reveals his last major projects before his death

T.B Joshua died on June 6 after church service

• Lawyer Kayode Ajulo said T.B Joshua was constructing a university and a mega city infrastructure

• These projects are all situated in his hometown, Akoko



• This is to improve the livelihoods of residents of Akoko



Lawyer of the late T. B. Joshua has revealed two major projects the televangelist was embarking on before his demise.



According to Dr Kayode Ajulo, the projects the late T.B Joshua was carrying out were situated in his hometown, Akoko in Ondo State.



The iconic projects he was undertaking was the construction of a University in Akoko and a mega city project.



Lawyer Kayode Ajulo noted that the mega city project was aimed at creating economic opportunities for all especially for the people of Akoko.

Today.ng reported that T.B Joshua sponsored politicians who hailed from his hometown to be in power.



His lawyer described his death as shocking; stating that, Nigeria has lost a gem.



He said, “with the shocking demise of Prophet T.B. Joshua, Nigeria has lost a religious leader whose numerous activities have positively influenced the nation, the downtrodden and his followers.”



The late T.B Joshua would have closed 58 on June 12.



