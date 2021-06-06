TB Joshua dead: Sympathisers throng Synagogue Church, flags lowered

Sun, 6 Jun 2021 Source: classfmonline.com
Sympathisers have started thronging the headquarters of the Synagogue Church of All Nations in Lagos following the death of the founder, Temitope Balogun Joshua.
All flags adorning the premises have also been lowered at half mast.
Peoples Gazette had broken the news of the passing of the popular televangelist early Sunday.
Sympathisers and followers of the prophet were seen crying around the church premises.
The usual church service did not hold in the church.
Security men at the premises prevented worshippers from entering the premises.
A witness also said that some expatriates who had been in the church for prayers were seen leaving this morning.
