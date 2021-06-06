TB Joshua's last words

TB Joshua meets with current Liberian president, George Weah, at his church

• TB Joshua was announced dead on his Facebook page

• The 57-year-old prophet was known for many things, including some controversies



• The statement shared what his last words were



“Watch and pray.”



Simple as this may sound, those were the last words of the prophet, Temitope Balogun Joshua, popularly known as T.B. Joshua.



The sudden death of the Founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations was announced via Facebook on his official page.

The statement read, "On Saturday 5th June 2021, Prophet TB Joshua spoke during the Emmanuel TV Partners Meeting: “Time for everything – time to come here for prayer and time to return home after the service.



"God has taken His servant Prophet TB Joshua home – as it should be by divine will. His last moments on earth were spent in the service of God. This is what he was born for, lived for and died for."



While the church has asked for privacy, it is still unclear what exactly led to the death of TB Joshua, who was only days short from celebrating his 58th birthday on June 12.



