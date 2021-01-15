TEWU Strike: AAM-USTED members join action

The scene at Akenten Appiah Menka University for Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development

Members of the Teachers and Educational Workers’ Union (TEWU) of the Akenten Appiah Menka University for Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (AAM-USTED) in Kumasi have joined the nationwide strike action by the mother union.

Mr Benjamin Nketia, AAM-USTED local chairman, told the Ghana News Agency during a visit to the University on Friday that some of the Union members were working.



They included staff at the payroll office and some security personnel, who were on duty to help fresh students arriving on campus for the first time, he said.



TEWU members embarked on a nationwide strike on Monday, January 11 this year, to demand better conditions of service for members.



The Local AAM-USTED members mounted a red banner on the main gates to the university campus to draw public attention to the on-going strike action.

Mr Nketia told the GNA that it was time the government and stakeholders involved in the matter came together to take a firm decision to finalize the issues once and for all.



He said effective and efficient teaching and learning in the universities rested on both the management, lecturers, and the junior staff, such as cleaners, security personnel, among others.



There was, therefore, the need to give them what they deserve to ensure the smooth running of the country’s educational institutions.



Mr Nketia was hopeful that the meeting between the leadership of the union and the government would help find a lasting solution to the problems.