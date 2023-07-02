TUC declares strike over Sunon Asogli Power, workers impasse

Sunon Asogli Power

The Trades Union Congress (TUC) – Ghana has served notice to embark on a nationwide strike on July 10, 20,23 over the impasse between workers of Sunon Asogli Power and the company.

On March 2, 2023 Sunon Asogli Power (Ghana) Limited terminated the appointment of three local union leaders including the Chairman, Secretary and Assistant Secretary of the Ghana Mineworker’s Union of Trades Union Congress (Ghana) for joining a trade union and leading the union at the enterprise level.



In a letter to the Executive Secretary of the National Labour Commission, Organized Labour further stated that the actions by Sunon Asogli also amount to a threat, not to only workers in the company but a threat to all the working people of Ghana.

According to Organized Labour, the move is a blatant disrespect and willful disregard for workers’ rights by Sunon Asogli Power Ghana Limited.



“Consequently, Organized Labour of Ghana at a leadership meeting held on Monday, June 26, 2023 at the TUC Conference Room in Accra resolved to embark on a nationwide strike from Monday, July 10, 2023, until the three local union leaders are reinstated by the Company,” the Secretary-General for TUC, Dr. Yaw Baah indicated in the letter to the National Labour Commission.