Tafo MP Ekow Assafua predicts 70% win for Bawumia

MP for the Old Tafo Constituency, Ashanti Region, Vincent Ekow Assafua

Correspondence from Ashanti Region

The MP for the Old Tafo Constituency, Ashanti Region, Vincent Ekow Assafua, has predicted a 70% win for the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.



According to Assafua, who is an advocate for Bawumia, he still stands by his words that the Vice President is the best person to break the eight for the NPP.



Explaining his reason for predicting a 70 percent win, he said that his thorough interactions with the delegates reveal that Bawumia is surely going to win.

Ekow Assafua who cast his vote together with the area MCE, Lord Unisa Lansah, expressed excitement over the process, indicating that it has been smooth.



Commending delegates for comporting themselves, the MP however entreated them to get united so that they can together fight one course after this election.