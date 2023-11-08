Takoradi Constituency NPP happy for choosing Veep as flagbearer

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice president

Source: GNA

Delegates and supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Takoradi Constituency in the Western Region have expressed delight in choosing Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as the party’s flagbearer for the 2024 elections.

Emmanuel Kwabla Torkornoo, the Constituency Secretary, speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview, in Takoradi, said the new flagbearer-elect was competent enough to lead the party to victory in next year’s general elections.



He said Dr Bawumia was the surest bet for them if they were to “break the eight”, hence the reason for endorsing him to lead that charge.



According to him, the Vice President had contributed enormously to the party and government, and he had the requisite knowledge and vision to offer renewed hope to Ghanaians.



“But as a party, there is no doubt that we will need each and everyone to support him to work harder to make sure the breaking the eight mantra becomes a reality”, he added.



Torkornoo, therefore, called on the other losing aspirants and their followers to put behind all differences and work together towards achieving a common goal for the greater good of the party.

He said: “Finally, the most important internal elections in the party are over and we have to get the strength to forgive whatever that was said against each other, and forge ahead because the showdown is against NDC come December 7, 2024”.



On the flagbearer’s choice of running mate, he said they were ready to rally behind anybody that was confirmed and appealed to the Vice President to name his running mate as early as possible to help them prepare adequately for the elections.



Torkornoo acknowledged the current economic challenges in the country, but however, said many sectors of the economy were gradually recovering from recent global crises and shocks.



He expressed optimism that the government would turn things around through stringent economic policies to help bring relief to the Ghanaian people.