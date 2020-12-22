Takoradi FDA exceeds target for the year

The Western Regional Head of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), Abu Sumaila, has disclosed that despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Authority has exceeded the target set for the year.

He attributed the success to the hard work, dedicated service, and teamwork exhibited by the staff and expressed the hope that staff would maintain and improve upon it going into 2021.



He observed that sustenance was key in every success achieved and pleaded with the staff to do well to sustain what they have been able to achieve to enable the Authority to attain its mission.



Mr Sumaila made the disclosure at a carol service held by the Western Regional Directorate of the FDA in Takoradi.



He said the situation where applicants did not go by their schedules when they opted for inspection despite the long travelling distance staff go through, led to loss of resources.



He also mentioned the situation where informants and clients gave inaccurate information which extended the duration of their operations as a challenge and advised them to give accurate information to make the work easier.



Mr Sumaila assured that the Office was making efforts to have more vehicles available to improve upon its operations.

Very Reverend George J. A. Amoah, Deputy Western Regional Administrator at the Judicial Service who gave the Christmas message, called on Christians to make deliberate efforts to put smiles on the faces of the poor, especially the destitute as they celebrated Christmas with their families.



He also expressed concern about moral decadence that had taken over the society even though churches had increased and called on Christians to stand for the truth as they strived to build a prosperous nation.



Very Rev Amoah indicated that Christmas, which is used to remember the birth of Christ was a time when the world saw a great light.



He explained that, “light signifies God’s presence and blessing which we cannot negate and succeed in life, and for that matter as long as we see light, there is hope that God’s providence is always available for us".



According to him, "seeing the light means we have come out of darkness which is the evil deeds of men into a new status which frowns on the evil deeds of men and for that matter, we should not go back to do things like people who do not know Christ, the light".



Very Rev Amoah quoted Acts 4:13 and said, “We come into Christ who is the light to receive power so that we can stand against the works of darkness because the light generates power in us to boldly face the works of darkness”.