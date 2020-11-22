Takoradi kidnapped girls case adjourned to 2021

Three of the four girls who were kidnapped in 2018

The trial of the case involving the four kidnapped and murdered Takoradi girls has been adjourned to January 28, 2021.

The Sekondi High Court presided over by His Lordship, Richard Adjei Frimpong, ensured that all the 23 witnesses to the case were brought to court to testify.



The four girls were later confirmed murdered by two Nigerian suspects Samuel Wills and John Oji.



The last witness, who was presented to the Court by the Prosecutor, Detective Chief Inspector Dorcas Asare, was cross-examined after six days of questioning. The counsel for prime suspect Samuel Wills, George Ansah, and that of the second accused John Orji, Mark Bosea, had the opportunity to cross-examine the information given by the witnesses.



Some of the areas they probed included the ransom amount of GH¢1,010 paid by Mr. Korankye, one the victims’ father, the sceptic tank which they retrieved human remains from, beads and other items as well as the Facebook and SMS messages from the four phones retrieved from the suspects.

At the end of the cross-examinations, judge Richard Adjei Frimpong responded to a motion moved by counsel for the second accused to free him from this trial by asking lawyer Bosea to file “submission of no case” to the court.



Prosecution is expected to file its defence by Wednesday, December 23 to enable the court continue the case in January.



The court will, therefore, resume sitting on 28th January 2021 for ruling to be given on the plea of the second accused, who is pleading not guilty and should be set free.



The presiding judge has been promoted to the Court of Appeal but can’t relinquish the trial of this case, hence will continue until the final ruling is given.