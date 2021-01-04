Tamale Central MP calls Serwaa Amihere a liar as they 'clash' on TV

Newscaster Serwaa Amihere is trending on Twitter today after being called a liar by a National Democratic Congress Member of Parliament, Ibrahim Mohammed Murtala during a live show.
The presenter once again came in short with information during the discussion making Hon. Ibrahim Mohammed Murtala to come at her.
Not long ago Asiedu Nketia did the same thing to her.
This time around, the TV personality tried to prove her point and refused to be embarrassed once again but it ended in a series of banters.
Watch the video below to see what transpired between Serwaa Amihere and Hon. Ibrahim Mohammed Murtala in the post below:
Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
- NDC’s petition: NPP exhibiting holier-than-thou attitude – Ayine
- Assin North Parliamentary results petition filed at Oguaa High Court
- ‘Furious’ Sam George charges at Gabby Otchere-Darko for predicting by-elections in 2021
- Asiedu Nketia fingers top EC officials in Techiman South chaos
- My colleagues and I won’t honour your court summons – Ras Mubarak tells Police
- Read all related articles