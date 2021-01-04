Tamale Central MP calls Serwaa Amihere a liar as they 'clash' on TV

Newscaster Serwaa Amihere is trending on Twitter today after being called a liar by a National Democratic Congress Member of Parliament, Ibrahim Mohammed Murtala during a live show.

The presenter once again came in short with information during the discussion making Hon. Ibrahim Mohammed Murtala to come at her.



Not long ago Asiedu Nketia did the same thing to her.



This time around, the TV personality tried to prove her point and refused to be embarrassed once again but it ended in a series of banters.

Watch the video below to see what transpired between Serwaa Amihere and Hon. Ibrahim Mohammed Murtala in the post below:



