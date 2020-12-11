Tamale Mayor strips on the streets to celebrate Akufo-Addo’s victory

Iddrisu Musah Superior, The Mayor of the Tamale Metropolitan Assembly

The Mayor of the Tamale Metropolitan Assembly, Iddrisu Musah Superior on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, did the unthinkable when he stripped off his clothes in ecstatic joy over the victory of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the 2020 polls.

Following the announcement of the Electoral Commission (EC) Chairperson Madam Jean Mensa that the incumbent President had won the keenly contested polls, several persons within the ancient town hit the streets in a celebrant mood.



Musah Superior who could not hide his joy also joined in the celebration but as it went on, he took off his smock and singlet and waved while shouting among the other celebrants who rode motorbikes through the principal streets of Tamale.



In a video sighted by MyNewsGh.com, the mayor who was a pillion rider was seen carried by another presidential staffer as he shouted and waved at those who cheered him on.



From the EC’s collated results, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo polled 6,730,413 of the votes cast which represent 51.59% of the total votes cast nationwide on December 7.

His closest contender, John Mahama of the NDC also polled 6,214,889 which gives him 47.36% of the total votes cast.



Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission has announced the certified Parliamentary results of the 2020 election across 274 constituencies.



According to a statement issued by the EC on Thursday, December 10, 2020, the New Patriotic Party has won 137 seats in Parliament while the National Democratic Congress has won 136 seats.



One independent candidate has however won a seat in Parliament while one outstanding result is yet to be provided from the Sene West Constituency.