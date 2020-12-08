Tarkwa-Nsuaem: Mireku Duker ‘narrowly’ escapes defeat; beats DJ, Joy in hot contest

George Mireku Duker won the Tarkwa-Nsuaem seat

The incumbent Member of Parliament for the Tarkwa-Nsuaem constituency, George Mireku Duker, has been able to shrug off the deep-seated challenge he faced in the parliamentary race.

His main contenders, John Justice Abban of the National Democratic Congress and Joy Joyceline Andoh, an independent candidate, put up a fierce contest, yet, despite success being very unlikely, Mr. Mireku Duker was able to win, against all odds.



The former Municipal Chief Executive of the Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipal Assembly, George Mireku Duker has had to fall on all of his arsenals to deflate the incursions of the two, and he has been successful at doing albeit the marginal difference.

He polled 31,913 (33.60%), Justice John Abban of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) polled 31,855 (33.54%), with the independent candidate, Joy Joyceline Ando also polling 28,846 (30.37).



