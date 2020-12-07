Tarkwa-Nsuaem NPP, NDC call for peace

MP for Tarkwa-Nsuaem constituency, George Mireku-Duker

Leading figures of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) have called on Ghanaians to ensure peaceful co-existence of Nsuaem in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Constituency.

According to Agbeti Prosper, the Assembly Member of Nsuaem Zongo Electoral Area and a member of Tarkwa-Nsuaem NDC Constituency Communications Team, since 1992, Nsuaem has been voting in peace.



He, therefore, called on other communities to learn from Nsuaem and stated that so far the national exercise has been peaceful in Nsuaem.



On his side, Mr. Thomas Gyassah, the Tarkwa-Nsuaem NPP Constituency Treasurer also observed that the exercise has been peaceful.



He also said though he is an NPP member, he sees NDC members as brothers and sisters. He appealed Ghanaians to think about the country first.



The two demonstrated in a video interview with Ghanaweb TV that they are one people despite their political differences.

Nsuaem Electoral Area has 12 polling stations and Ghanaweb TV has visited three polling stations so far.



At Nsuaem Methodist Primary School Polling Station A, 385 eligible voters are expected to cast their ballots and as at 10:30 am, 130 voters have cast their ballots.



At Nsuaem Methodist Primary School B, 383 voters are expected to cast their votes and as at 10:22am, 40 have been voted.



And also at Nsuaem Methodist Junior High School, 690 eligible voters are expected to cast their ballots but as of 10:am, only 100 have been voted.



At Nsuaem Methodist JHS, Ghanaweb TV observed that the voters in a queue were not observing social distancing and majority of them were not wearing nose masks.

Ghanaweb TV also spotted armed military men in their recognized vehicle at Nsuaem Methodist Junior High School but their presence didn't scare the voters in the queue.



Over 100,000 eligible voters are expected to cast their ballots to elect their Member of Parliament and a president.



George Mireku-Duker, the incumbent Member of Parliament for the area is being challenged by John Justice Abban of NDC, Rashidatu Alhassan of GUM, Jacob Henyo Cudjoe of PNC, Eric Seedof Asiedu Simpey of PPP and Andoh Joy Jocelyn as independent candidate.



