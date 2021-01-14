Tarkwa Nsuaem: NPP rubbishes NDC petition

The Tarkwa Nsuaem Branch of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has opined that the wish of rivals National Democratic Congress (NDC), praying a Sekondi High Court to re-collate the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Parliamentary result indicates how confused, incompetent and untruthful their petition is.

The party insists that it is public knowledge that the collation of the election results at Tarkwa was done in the full glare of all party agents, election observers, CSOs, and the media.



A press statement responding to an earlier statement from the NDC announcing their court petition and signed by the Assistant Constituency Secretary of the NPP Gomashie Edem Wisdom notes that the NDC had their entire Constituency Executives present at the Collation Center, yet, claims they weren’t there.



“There are multiple audiovisual evidences in this regard,” the statement asserts.



The party is of the firm conviction that “their [NDC] frustrated claim can’t torpedo provisions of C. I. 127”.



“With their infantile claim of No Verification and selective over-voting claims, the precedence awaits, to expose their lies, ignorance, incompetence and intellectual dishonesty,” the statement says.

The statement maintains that the NDC Party Agent refusing to sign the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Parliamentary election results declaration form does not invalidate the collated results.



Making reference to events in Sene West, the statement observes that the NDC winning Sene West Constituency with 16 votes is a victory to them, but the NPP winning Tarkwa-Nsuaem with 101 votes is a “haram”.



Nonetheless, the party says its lawyers are prepared to rubbish the NDC’s “incompetent” petition at the appropriate time at the court of law.



The party urges “the good people of Tarkwa-Nsuaem to remain calm as Hon. George Mireku Duker and the NPP are embarking on more developmental projects & initiatives in the Constituency” while assuring that their verdict will not change.