Tarkwa Nsuaem yet to start presidential primaries

Officials are now making arrangements to start

Correspondence from Western Region

Officials are now making arrangements for the NPP presidential primaries to start in the Tarkwa Nsuaem Constituency.



As at 7:18 am of filing this story, EC officials were still arranging tables and chairs to start.



Meanwhile, there is huge security presence at the University of Mines Auditorium forecourt, where the primary is being held.

In all, 1306 delegates made up of polling station executives, constituency executives, the Member of Parliament, the Municipal Chief Executive among others.



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



