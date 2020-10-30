Tatale/Sanguli: NPP PC promises 92% win over incumbent

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate for the Tatale-Sanguli Constituency of the Northern Region, Thomas Mbombah, says he is hopeful of securing 92 percent of the total votes in the December 7 elections to beat the incumbent Member of Parliament Tampi Acheampong.

According to him, his success in the 2020 elections will be hinged on the good social intervention programmes of the Akufo-Addo-led government.



The Tatale-Sanguli Constituency was carved out of the Zabzugu Constituency in 2012.



It is made up of 18 electoral areas. It plays host to one of Ghana’s borders to neighbouring Togo at Nachamba.



Both the NPP and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has won the seat once since its creation in 2012.



Four candidates made up of the NPP, NDC, Convention People’s Party (CPP) and an independent candidate, contested in that Election.

The NPPs candidate then, James Yanwube, was the first to win the seat in 2012 after beating his opponents Thomas Brimpong Laten, an independent candidate, Jagri Mohammed of the NDC and Tisere John of the CPP.



In that election, James Yanwube of the NPP polled 7,037 votes while Thomas Brimpong Laten closely followed with 7,001 votes.



The NDC candidate, Jagri Mohammed, came third with 6,826 votes and Tisere John of the CPP followed with 396 votes.



But in 2016, the narrative changed in that Constituency when both the NDC and NPP fielded new candidates.



The NDC beat the NPP and other 3 candidates to win the election.

The NDC’s candidate, Tampi Acheampong Simon, polled 9,371 votes representing 38.81 percent to beat the NPP candidate, Thomas Mbombah, who polled 7,477 representing 29.10 percent.



James Cecil, an independent candidate, also polled 6,477 votes representing 26.82 percent while the PPP and CPP obtained 791 and 482 votes respectively.



In both elections, the independent candidates who are alleged to have pulled out from the NDC each polled over 6,000 votes.



This means that the NDC would have won the elections but for the independent candidates.



Fast forward to 2020, the NDC’s Tampi Acheampong Simon will slug it out with his 2016 opponent Thomas Mbombah, who is the current District Chief Executive for Tatale-Sanguli.

But this time, NPP’s candidate is optimistic of winning the seat with over 92 percent.



He is hinging his success on what he claims is the non-performance of the incumbent MP.



“He has done nothing to seek reelection. He won because the people felt he could deliver on his lofty promises but he wasted their time for the four years, bringing nothing home.”



The MP, however, disagrees.



He says he will retain the seat with over 82 percent win.

“My track record as an opposition MP is more than what even the whole government machinery has done in the Constituency.”



He added: “If development is what wins elections, then this seat will be mine forever.”



Meanwhile, the Paramount Chief of the Tatale Traditional Area, Ubor Yenkoso Garba II, has called on the two candidates to conduct their campaigns in decorum.



Over 34,000 registered voters are expected to vote on December 7 in the Constituency.



