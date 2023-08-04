Tax expert petitions GRA to look into taxes of Cecilia Dapaah

Former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Dapaah

The Former President of the Chartered Institute of Taxation Ghana and fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accounts, Mike Kofi Afflu, has petitioned the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) to conduct a comprehensive tax audit into the finances of the former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Dapaah.

In the petition, which has been sighted by GhanaWeb, Kofi Afflu said that it is very important that the GRA probes the former minister's taxes following the huge sums of money that were recently stolen from her home to uphold transparency, accountability and the rule of law Ghana.



He added that the probe he is calling for is in line with Section 28 (3) of the Revenue Administration Act 2016, (Act 915), which states that it’s a crime for one not to file his/her tax returns, as well as, Sections 37 and 38 of the Revenue Administration Act 2016, (Act 915), which empowers the Commissioner–General to the GRA to make a pre-emptive assessment of tax payable or to become payable by a person under a tax law whether or not the person is required to file a tax return.



“I kindly request the Ghana Revenue Authority to initiate a thorough investigation into the financial matters of Mrs Cecilia Dapaah and assess the taxation implications of the discovered funds and her business (if any). It is imperative that she be held accountable for any tax obligations that may arise from the possession of these substantial sums of money.



“As a responsible and law-abiding citizen, I believe in the fair and just implementation of taxation laws for all individuals, irrespective of their status or former positions in the government. I trust that the Ghana Revenue Authority will conduct a transparent and unbiased investigation, ensuring that no one is above the law and that the revenue generated through taxes, benefits the development of our nation and the well-being of its citizens,” parts of the petition reads



Kofi Afflu asked the GRA to investigate the sources of the funds found at Cecilia Dapaah's residence, including any potential undeclared earned income or assets and also asses the former minister’s tax compliance history during her tenure as a public servant to ensure adherence to tax laws and regulations.

He also called on the GRA to collect taxes owed, if applicable, as per the provisions of the relevant taxation laws as well as regular updates and transparency throughout the investigation process to maintain public confidence in the integrity, ability and capabilities of the Ghana Revenue Authority.



Read the full petition below:







BAI/OGB



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.

You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







