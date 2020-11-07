Teach corrupt Akufo-Addo bitter lesson, give him only one term - PPP

President Akufo-Addo

Running mate of the Progressive People’s Party Kofi Asamoah-Siaw has opined that underperforming governments getting one term in office has become the new normal.

He believes voters in Ghana must teach 'corrupt' President Akufo-Addo and his appointees a bitter lesson come December 7, 2020, because he has performed miserably.



Mr. Asamoah-Siaw who accused the president of practicing nepotism by appointing only his clan members who he said are capturing the state resources through dubious deals called on Ghanaians to end all these on Election Day.



Ghanaians he noted can’t continue to suffer under a government that promised to protect the public purse but has ended up depleting the scarce resources we have.



According to him, it is surprising and unfortunate for a man who campaigned on corruption, promised to end the same ended up being paralyzed by corruption scandals.



To him, the president has allowed corruption to swallow his government and yet, has done nothing to deal with these cases of corruption.

He mentioned the recent Agyapa deal which the Special Prosecutor has stated that it was fraught with nepotism, favoritism, and cronyism and did not meet the legal requirements before it was passed.



For that, the Minister of Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta must resign, he added.



The president he said must not hide behind the directive for the deal to be sent back to parliament and allow his cousin to stay in office.



He also added the Power Distribution Services (PDS) deal saying it was also another vehicle by the government to steal from Ghanaians.



He concluded by calling on voters to kick the NPP out and bring in the PPP to provide Ghanaians quality leadership.