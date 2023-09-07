Team Afriyie Akoto denies condemning Alan for pulling out of NPP Presidential race

NPP flagbearer hopeful, Dr. Afriyie Akoto

The Campaign Team of Flagbearer hopeful, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto has denied claims that it has condemned another Presidential aspirant, Alan Kyerematen for withdrawing from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Flagbearer race.

Following Alan’s announcement of his withdrawal, a statement purported to have emanated from the Communication Team of Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto condemning the action taken by the former Minister for Energy started circulating on social media and other news platforms.



But the Campaign Team of Dr. Owusu Afriyie in a statement signed by Peter Oteng Darko, Campaign Coordinator stated without any equivocation that no such malicious content has emanated from the Communication Wing of the Campaign Team.

“We condemn the said statement in its entirety and urge the general public, especially the NPP fraternity, to disregard the content in it and treat it with the contempt that it deserves. Such an act has the tendency to cause disaffection and enmity between Hon. Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto and Hon. Alan Kyerematen and their followers.”



“We would, however, like to use your medium to send a note of caution to the perpetrators of this diabolic agenda to refrain from their dastardly act as acts like this, has no place in the NPP culture,” the statement added.