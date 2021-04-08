Tears flow as body of murdered boy is returned home for burial

There were tears and wailing on Thursday, April 8 as scores of people converged in Kasoa in the Central Region after the body of the 10-year-old boy who was gruesomely killed at Kasoa last weekend was released and sent to his family house to commence rites for his burial.

Ishmael Mensah was killed by two teenagers, believed to be friends of his after they lured him into an uncompleted building and hit him with a cement block.



The police have said that they did this to satisfy demands for ritual money but luck eluded them when one of the boys' father caught them right in the action, but it was too late for the young Ishmael.



Being Muslims, the family had wanted the body of their son's body to enable them to bury him on Tuesday in line with Islamic traditions but had to postpone after they were turned away by the police because they were still investigating the case and could not release the body.



The Central regional minister, Justina Marigold Assan, who paid a visit to the family of the deceased, assured them that the killers will be brought to book.

She also assured them that the body of their son will be released to them soon.



True to her words, and from a TV3 video, the body of the late Ishmael was seen being moved from a hearse into a compound believed to be where the funeral rites will be undertaken.



