Techiman South: EC chases NDC with Collation sheet

The National Democratic Congress says it will challenge the 2020 elections in court

It has emerged that the Electoral Commission has been chasing the National Democratic Congress’ Executives in the Techiman South Constituency to furnish them with all the documents needed on the elections.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has said that it won the 2020 Parliamentary election in Techiman South constituency.



The party said the NPP with the use of security operatives stole the ballot and declared their candidate Martin Agyei Mensah Korsah who won the parliamentary seat with 477 votes adding that the commission has refused to provide them with the needed documents to prove that the results were not certified.



But checks with the Electoral Commission indicates that the Commission has reached out to the NDC through its representative Mr. Gyau Peprah in Techiman on the 21st of December 2020 to pick their copies.

However, the NDC is yet to pick up the collation sheet for reasons which cannot be explained by the Electoral Commission.



Although the Electoral Commission is expected by law to post the collation sheet, its officials say the constituency has been turbulent and embroiled in various demonstrations and protests and therefore they live in fear of suffering attacks should they try to post the collation sheet.



The National Democratic Congress says it will present its petition to challenge the 2020 elections in court on Wednesday December 30 which marks the last day of the 21 days the party has to challenge results of the election.