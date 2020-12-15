Techiman South: NDC lied, their PC was at the collation center during results declaration – NPP

Director of Elections for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Evans Nimako

Director of Elections for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Evans Nimako, has accused the National Democratic Congress of peddling falsehood in the matter involving the parties at Techiman South.

He alleges that the Parliamentary Candidate for Techiman South was present at the collation center, reason he finds it surprising the NDC is saying the results were declared in their absence.



He also advised the NDC to stop the commentary and head to court as they have been advised to do, to have their concerns addressed.



Speaking on 'Ade Akye Abia' with Kwame Nkrumah Tikese, he said, “… for the Techiman South the Returning officer announced the results and declared Martin Adjei Mensah Korsah as the winner after the votes were collated. Mr Akorsah of the NPP polled 49,683 while NDC’s candidate polled 49,205. The difference is 478. While the EC was making the announcement, the NDC candidate Christopher Baasongti Beyere and his supporters were at the collation centre. Im surprised Okudzeto is saying nothing as such happened. As for the NDC no matter what you give to them they will stand by what they say. So they have been advised to go to court I think that will help.”



The Electoral Commission declared Martin Adjei Mensah Korsah of the NPP as winner of the poll when he garnered 49,682, as against the 49,205 obtained by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate, Mr Christopher Baasongti Beyere.

The NDC has since rejected the results of the Techiman South constituency, accusing the EC of manipulating the figures in favour of the governing NPP.



They claim the EC made the declaration in their absence and are requesting for a copy of any document used to declare Martin Adjei Mensah Korsah as the winner.



During their last visit to Techiman South, the Presiding Officer, from whom the documents were being asked, declined to give them a copy of the declaration form, stating that he didn’t have the documents with him.