Techiman South: So far, so good – Asiedu Nketia on NDC’s case

NDC's General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia

The General Secretary of the opposition NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah says the party is so far satisfied with the outcome of the Techiman South election petition.

The NDC’s General Scribe is however optimistic about a more expeditious trial, adding he believes the court will reject any delay tactics from their opponent in the process.



“Because the court has begun awarding cost; infact because of what they did, their failure to comply, the court has warded cost against them and for us, that is about GHC 2000. And so even if they have the intention to delay, the sense I see in the court here, I don’t think that the Judge is in the mood of accepting any such delay tactics. i can see the sense of urgency to deal with the case. So we’re happy about that” he told Journalists at Wenchi after the court sitting on Wednesday.



The Wenchi High Court on Wednesday ruled that the Electoral Commission (EC) present its Techiman South electoral sheets to the petitioner, Christopher Beyere for inspection.



The court’s decision follows the Commission’s failure to submit the original documents as directed by the judicial panel in its previous sitting.

Following this, Mr Christopher Beyere has been awarded an amount of 2000 as reparation, while the Commission has been given a 3-day ultimatum to file the documents before the Court resumes its subsequent sitting.



The election petition trial has been adjourned to Monday, April 19, 2021.



Meanwhile, the EC’s returning officer for the constituency in the 2020 general elections, Nana Dwamena has been directed by the court to respond to all interrogatories filed by the petitioner.



The petitioner is seeking answers from the EC whether collation was done in the constituency before the results were declared among others.