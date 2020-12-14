Techiman South: We are awaiting evidence before we go to court - NDC

Former Member of Parliament for Akwatia Constituency, Baba Jamal

The former Member of Parliament for Akwatia Constituency, Baba Jamal, has revealed that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is strategising to contest the results of the Techiman South parliamentary elections backed by strong evidence.

According to him, since the Electoral Commission has failed to present a copy of the declaration form or summary sheet which they used to declare Martin Adjei Mensah Korsah of the NPP as the winner of the polls to the party, the NDC cannot protest the results in court.



He stated that the NDC can’t go to court without evidence of the Electoral Commission's alleged flawed results.



Speaking on ‘Ade Akye Abia’ with Kwame Nkrumah Tikese he said the Returning Officer failed to present the needed documents due them.



“They started with the collation and stop when the confusion started so we were unable to sign the documents but the Returning Officers said he reached out to us but we were not around. And we said fine just give us a copy of it whether we signed or not but he refused. Do you think it is with good intention we were refused documents?



“You don’t go to court empty-handed. We go with the evidence, we don’t have a summary sheet, declaration form and we don’t know what happened. How do we protest the results in court? Because we don’t have any evidence against the results?” he added.

Some NDC members stormed Techiman South last week, to demand the pink sheets used to declare Martin Adjei Mensah Korsah of the NPP as MP-elect in the Bono Region.



The NDC is accusing the EC of manipulating the figures in favour of the governing NPP.



In a video sighted by GhanaWeb, the Presiding Officer, from whom the documents were being asked, declined, stating that he didn’t have the documents with him.



Some of the NDC executives who stormed the Electoral Commission office included; Johnson Asiedu Nketia, Lawyer Baba Jamal, Collins Dauda, and Lawyer Victor Adawudu.