Techiman South violence: Bereaved mum recounts how her son was shot dead

Fri, 1 Jan 2021 Source: 3 News
Mother of forty-one-year-old Alhassan Tajudeen, who was killed during post-electoral violence in the Techiman South constituency has disclosed in details how her son was shot severally until he gave up the ghost.
According to her, the security operatives threatened to shoot her when she ran to pick her son when he was reeling in pain after being shot.
The father of four was part of two people who died when security operatives opened fire into a crowd of NDC supporters during the collation of votes.
Komla Adom has the rest of the story.
Source: 3 News
