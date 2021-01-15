Techiman shooting was avoidable, needless – Adjei-Mensah Korsah as he visits bereaved families

Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah visited some victims at the hospital

Hon Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah, Member of Parliament (MP) for Techiman South has stated that the shooting incident in Techiman during the collation of election results by the security agencies was avoidable and needless.

Two persons died and 6 others suffered varying degrees of gunshot injuries as a result of the shooting at a collation Centre on December 8, 2021.



During a visit to the families and the injured persons to commiserate with them, the MP prayed for God’s favour upon them and outrightly condemned the bloody incident.



“It ought not to have happened under any circumstance or regardless of the provocation because these victims were not armed”, he revealed.



According to him, the worse the security personnel could have done regardless of the circumstances was to resort to the use of tear gas and water cannons to disperse the rowdy crowd rather than using live bullets.

“Elsewhere the worse to have happened would have been to resort to the use of tear gas or water cannons”, he stressed.



The lawmaker promised to ensure that justice prevails in the matter and culprits dealt with in accordance with the laws of the country saying “I back the investigation to unravel the issues and what went wrong. Let us desist from politicizing the issues so as not to hinder the work going on”



He later offered various forms of support to the bereaved families and the injured and pledged his continuous support to their wellbeing indicating that he shares in their crises.



The families were grateful to the lawmaker for all the support to them ever since the incident and visit, praying for God’s protection over him as he fights for the development of the constituency.