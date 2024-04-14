Tell us how much you spent on fraudulent and useless performance tracker – Apaak to government

Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr Clement Apaak

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr Clement Apaak, has described the performance tracker launched by the government this week as fraudulent.

The Performance Tracker, introduced by the government on Wednesday, April 10, aims to promote transparency and accountability in the implementation of infrastructure projects nationwide.



However, Dr. Apaak has raised some concerns and is questioning the cost to the taxpayer.



In a tweet on X, formerly Twitter, Dr. Apaak said the money used for the tracker could have served a better purpose, including the purchase of furniture for over 1 million pupils.



The MP, who is also the Deputy Ranking Member on the Education Committee of Parliament, slammed the president and his vice, accusing them of continuing to waste state resources on frivolous things.



The government has admitted that 67 entries were mistakenly included on the list of projects featured on the performance tracker following its launch.

The Ministry of Information in a tweet said: “Following the successful launch of the Performance Tracker, the Government expresses gratitude for the remarkable interest and scrutiny from citizens.



“This level of engagement demonstrates the public’s commitment to ensuring the accuracy and integrity of the information provided. Within 48 hours following the launch, our attention has been drawn to 67 entries which were erroneously included,” the tweet concluded.



Reacting to this, Dr Apaak underscored the need for the government to tell Ghanaians how much was used in designing the tracker.



He also described it as useless saying “How much did the USELESS and FRAUDULENT performance tracker cost? Wouldn’t it have served Ghanaians better if the funds wasted on this fraudulent tracker were used to buy furniture for some of the over 1 million pupils without furniture to sit on in our public basic schools? It’s amazing how this failed Akufo-Addo/Bawumia NPP gov’t continues wasting public resources on useless pet projects”.



“This is the record of our driver [NADAA] and his mate [DMB]. Yet this terrible driver wants us to give our car to his mate [DMB] after we part ways with him? We can’t make such a dangerous mistake. We must take our car back and give it to our former driver [JDM]. We know the record of our former driver. #VoteJDM #VoteNDC.”