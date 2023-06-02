0
Tell us how you used JM’s ₵40 T&T support – Volta Reg NDC to Ho West constituency chairman

NDC Flag Nkiligi The chairman was given up to June 1, 2023 to respond

Fri, 2 Jun 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

The Volta Regional Secretariat of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has written to the Ho West Constituency Chairman of the party requesting details of how the transportation support for delegates in the just-ended primaries from now flagbearer John Dramani Mahama was expended.

The letter dated Wednesday, 31 May 2023, signed by the Volta Regional Director for Administration, Emmanuel Akoto, follows social media reports by a group of branch executives who were delegates in the primaries, hinting at plans to embark on a protest dubbed: ‘Probity and accountability’ to demand an account of the GHS40 given to each delegate from the Ho West Constituency in the just-ended primaries.

The letter noted: “You have up to Thursday, 1 June 2023, to submit,” the information needed on “the delegates who received JDM’s GHS40 T&T support.”

The Ho West Constituency Chairman is also expected to provide information on how funds from the party headquarters and regional headquarters were expended and “any other relevant information.”

